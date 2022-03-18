Mvix Joins Growing List Of CMS Software Firms Running On Sony’s Android TV Pro Displays

March 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage CMS software and solutions firm Mvix has joined a growing list of companies creating variants of their platform to run on Sony’s commercial smart displays.

The Sony platform for its Bravia series of pro displays runs on Android TV, which is similar to the Android operating system now broadly used in digital signage, but tuned to the UX and operating needs of the TV market. Other flat panel manufacturers either use “regular” Android or their own Linux-derived operating systems (Samsung has Tizen, LG had WebOS) for their smart, system-on-chip display products.

Sony says it now has about 30 different CMS software options compatible for its pro displays. “Working jointly between each company and our Software Engineering teams and providing ProBRAVIA displays for ongoing QA testing,” says industry veteran Jay Leedy, now working with Sony, “we have onboarded nearly 30 software solutions ranging across Digital Signage, IPTV, AV Control Systems and Device Management Platforms. Sony makes this growing list of compatible solutions providers available publicly as a resource to our reseller and consultant partners so they can confidently specify Sony ProBRAVIA devices into a variety of project applications.”

That’s a lot of progress for a company that has always had fabulous display product, but spent a bunch of years largely on the sidelines of digital signage, when compared to the heavy activity of its Korean and Japanese competitors. It was pretty hard to identify a software partner with Sony even a couple of years ago, but in the past couple of years the company has added some well-known, hyper-connected industry people like Leedy and Rich Ventura, who left NEC to run B2B at Sony.

Mvix is a good software option to add to the list, as it has somewhat quietly built up a lot of business and capabilities in sectors like enterprise business, healthcare and, given they are based in the DC area, government.

Mvix, says the PR, has completed Sony’s Quality Assurance process to allow resellers and end-customers the ability to deploy integrated digital signage software solutions on Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Android TV screens. Mutually supported by Sony and Mvix, the combined solutions can confidently be specified by resellers and Systems Integration partners to provide a seamless single device solution by allowing Mvix to operate directly on Sony’s BRAVIA Pro System-on-a-Chip displays, powered by Android TV. Mvix CMS will be fully integrated and ready-to-use on commercial BRAVIA Pro 4K HDR screens to display high-quality images and rich media content.

With employees returning to corporate offices, clear and captivating communication will help re-establish office engagement, increase productivity, and improve the bottom line. Mvix CMS software offers robust features including 1,000+ professionally designed templates and 150+ content app themes (like MS Power BI, Analytics, and MS Office), to effectively communicate with internal employees and office visitors.

Enterprise deployments of Mvix CMS and Sony’s BRAVIA Pro commercial displays are not just for corporate offices. Healthcare providers are able to streamline content to improve workflows and patient communication while managing remotely. Retail markets and educational institutions can also use digital signage to captivate their audience’s attention through social apps, videos, ads, and promotions. As a market leader of state-of-the-art integrations, Mvix CMS engages audiences across all use cases, generating measurable ROI.

“Mvix and Sony’s BRAVIA Pro solution creates a unique synergy,” says Mike Kilian, EVP at Mvix. “This alliance delivers a commercial-grade solution targeting quality content and outcomes on an enterprise scale.”