London Underground Projection Markets Windows Errors

March 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

As relayed by a reader: A reminder for screen network operators – if reminding is needed – that shit happens.

This is on the London Underground, on a platform at Green Park station. The media company with the ad concession for the subway platforms has in its portfolio billboard-sized projections that go across the track on to the curved walls of “The Tube.”

In this case, something is locked up and the play-out application can’t find the hard drive. Or something. As already noted, software hangs up and shit ensues, but ideally there are counter-measures that prevent commuters from looking at a Windows desktop.

Yikes.