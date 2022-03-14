Verizon Lights Up Unique, Scattered LED Video Wall At New Boston Briefing Center

March 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Not much in the way of details available, but this is a shot of an interesting LED video wall at Verizon’s new Executive Briefing Center in Boston.

The design is a bit reminiscent of some of the mosaics that designers came up with a decade ago for projects using the first iteration of Christie’s MicroTiles – boxy display cubes that could be tiled and stacked or set out in interesting clusters.

In this case, the curved 90 degree wall has display modules from Nanolumens that creates a solid middle block but disperse and scatter at the edges. There’s also an overhead LED set-up.

The project was designed by Gensler and put in by AVI-SPL.