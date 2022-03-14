OOH Media Vet Kym Frank Added To Digital Signage Federation Board

March 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

OOH media veteran Kym Frank has been added to the board of the non-profit Digital Signage Federation (DSF), taking over for another board member to fully meet the commitment.

Frank has some 20 years of experience and insights in the OOH/DOOH sector, and brings the benefit of being super-smart and hyper-connected. She is currently the Global Chief Experience Officer at the population mobility data and software solutions firm Intermx, and President of the Market Research Council. Before that, she ran, for many years, the not-for-profit organization Geopath, which standardized audience measurement for the Out of Home and Digital Out of Home advertising industries.

She’s also a mom, so she must sleep like three hours a night.

“It is truly an honor to work alongside the impressive roster of leaders on the Board of Directors for the DSF,” says Frank. “I am eager to collaborate with them, and the membership to help advance the industry, the organization’s initiatives, and our members’ businesses.”

As part of her Board duties, Kym will serve on the Education Committee and contribute to the Global Out of Home Council.

“Kym’s breadth of experience and depth of knowledge will be an amazing asset to the DSF and its members as we look to develop more online and in person educational content around Digital Out of Home and measurement of premise and place-based digital signage,” says Sheldon Silverman, CEO at SmartBomb Media Group and Chairman of the DSF Global Out of Home Council and an Ex-Officio member of the DSF Board.

This is great. The vacating board seats voted on last fall had a particularly strong set of people, and only some of them got the nod. I was frustrated Kym wasn’t elected, even with Silverman and Stephanie Gutnik, Yahoo’s global head of DOOH, already on the board and providing their view on media.

Frank is stepping in for Chris Freeman, filling his remaining term. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Chris for his time of service on the board, providing valuable insight from his many years at setting end user standards for AV at United Airlines and most recently at Sound Incorporated,” says Len Dudis, CIO at Grupo Vidanta and Chairman of the DSF Board. “While we will miss having Chris’s input, we know he’s just an email away.”