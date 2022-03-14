Electronic Shelf Labels Being Used In Big Retail To Drive Donations For Ukraine Relief Efforts

March 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

There is lots of evidence of the digital OOH media community stepping up to support what’s going in Ukraine through free media on digital billboards and things like sidewalk ad totems. But now there’s a way to offer support and trigger donations in mass merchandise and grocery retail, using electronic shelf labels (ESLs).

The firm SES-Imagotag has developed messaging that can run in store aisles on larger e-paper fact tags and regular-sized ESLs.

From Linkedin:

Retail stores have been forced to close and the people of #Ukraine have limited access to food, water, and basic supplies. However, the extraordinary work and dedication of international charities such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – IFRC and UNICEF enabled a rapid mobilization for #donations and supplies to support the displaced population of Ukraine. 🙏🙏



Our customers decided to answer a call to action to support Ukraine. At SES-imagotag, we have a unique capability across over 30,000 stores to enable time sensitive dynamic messaging to support the appeals of the Red Cross and UNICEF. The crisis is not static and what the charities need today may not be what they need next week. That’s why we are launching a support program alongside with our retailers to develop a range of dynamic messaging and we are pushing this messaging via our VUSION #Cloud platform throughout our European retail network.



Today, we call on retailers, such as John Prendergast at Eurospar Barrow Street Dublin, to step up and support the people on the ground who need our help now as they battle with the largest refugee crisis of our time, and provide live-saving supplies in a dignified manner to the people of Ukraine.

Nicely done!