Vendor Alert: Adidas Opening Tech-Filled “Halo” Flagship In Downtown Toronto

March 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Adidas is opening its first “halo” flagship store in downtown Toronto this summer – a whiz-bang immersive store that will likely be filled with visual displays, particularly if the first halo store in Dubai (photo above) is the inspiration.

Retail Insider reports that the “concept store merges several of the Adidas sub-brands under one roof while also offering an immersive customer experience. In 2021 the halo concept was launched with an eye to sustainability and innovation as well as an expanded focus on the female shopper. Various activation zones in halo stores include displays for Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Y-3, Sustainable Stan Smith products and others. ‘The Maker Lab’ at the Dubai store gives customers the opportunity to customize designs.”

“Technology in the halo stores include immersive RFID powered fitting rooms, digital walls displaying products such as footwear and smart ‘bring it to me’ app feature. Visitors can also bring their favourite sneakers back to life at the ‘Crep Protect’ experience which doubles as an events space where influencers can hold workshops that embody sneaker culture.”

The store is targeted to open in June at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in a second-level space previously occupied by Forever 21. The multi-level mall is in downtown Toronto, just on the edge of the city’s financial district.

Given that the store is set to open in less than four months, we should assume the vendors have been selected and the hardware is either in production or on the way. But … if Canadian vendors know people at Adidas, it might be worth a call – particularly on the execution side, or content.

This is the store in Dubai (video below) … Everything is over the top in Dubai, so we can’t assume the same amount of whiz-bang in Toronto. Then again, something about flagship store design for athletic gear seems to demand a LOT of whiz-bangery.