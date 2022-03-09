Shanghai Subway Adds 112-Meter-Long Fine Pitch Led Wall Along New Concourse

March 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes

One of the underground walkways between subway lines in central Shanghai now has a 112-meter-long fine pitch LED video display running along one wall.

Yes, a 2.5mm pitch LED wall longer than the length of a football field – American or soccer.

The LianTronics display is in the transfer passageway of Lujiazui station, on Shanghai’s newly-opened Metro Line 14. The 300-square-meter screen has a resolution of 44,928 by 1,056 and is touted as being the longest LED wall out there in a subway setting.

The wall has what LianTronics calls a “patented nano-coating” that gives it IP54-level protection against water, dust, static and humidity, and I assume that also means the coating – sometimes referred to as glue on board – will protect it from bumps and scratches from the bazillions of people who would be walking that concourse.

The video and images provided were pre-opening, so they’re running manufacturer content. I assume this wall is for domination-level brand advertising sold either by the metro line operator or a media company. Even in China, a football field-length fine pitch LED wall costs a whole bunch of RMBs (Chinese currency).