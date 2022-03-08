Uniguest Brings On CIO With Deep Travel Tech Experience To Drive Product And M&A Strategies

March 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

If a digital signage solutions company decides to go hard at a well-defined vertical market, it really helps to have people on board who know that industry and the technologies that underpin it. So I’m impressed by a new executive hire announced by Nashville-based solutions provider Uniguest, which has long made the hotel sector a major focus.

The company has brought on Marc Berthiaume to the position of Chief Information Officer, having come over from travel technology giant Amadeus, where his roles included VP, IT & Cloud Operations, and Director of Integrations.

His core responsibilities, says Uniguest in PR, will be to define Uniguest’s global systems strategy and accelerate merging new acquisitions into the Group, from due diligence through to systems integration.

“With our high level of acquisition activity in 2021 and our ambitious growth plans for 2022, the new CIO role will support us in integrating our new acquisitions as rapidly and seamlessly as possible, ensuring minimum interruption to the businesses and newly-acquired customers,” says Jeff Hiscox, Uniguest’s CEO.

This seems smart. Amadeus does technology solutions for reservations, sales and catering, property management and operations for the hotel sector, and Berthiaume’s roles would have seen him exposed to piles of hospitality operators, and technology companies that offered a variety of services.

Uniguest started out facilitating business centers in hotels – those areas where you can borrow a PC and do things like print docs or boarding passes – but has evolved into a range of digital signage and communications services around hotels and senior living communities, including in-room TV. Having a CIO with deep experience and insight into integrating varying systems will likely be quite helpful in chasing business and developing products that match needs.