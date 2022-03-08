Saccoman Steps Back From AdMobilize Leadership; Focused Now On NFTs And Crypto

March 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Miami computer vision firm AdMobilize has announced big management changes, with founder Rodolfo Saccoman stepping back to just have a seat on the board and be an active advisor, while a pair of long-timers with the company take on CEO and COO roles.

The executive changes, says PR, is the culmination of a transition plan that’s been underway since last year, and really since the company was acquired in Feb. 2021 by a longtime financial backer, Rokk3r.

Jose Mora has been appointed new CEO of the company and Alejandro Gutierrez is now COO. Both have been members of the AdMobilize leadership team for the past five and eight years, respectively.

“Today’s leadership changes,” says Saccoman, “are the result of a succession planning process that the Board worked on over the last several months. Jose and Alejandro are uniquely prepared to lead AdMobilize into its next chapter. Jose is a proven leader, well respected for his programmatic knowledge in OOH, and for enabling clients to accelerate revenues by utilizing AdMobilize’s first-party measurement data. Alejandro is known for his deep care and attention to customer’s success journeys, from onboarding to full-scale global activations. I am very proud of Jose, Alejandro, what we have built, our team, and our plans for the future.”

The shift comes as the DOOH industry is rebounding and AdMobilize is reporting 30% growth in its customer base. “2022 is projected to be the most profitable year in the company’s history,” the company reports.

“We are very excited to announce Jose and Alejandro’s promotions,” says Juan Montoya, CEO of AdMobilize parent company Rokk3r. “After working with them throughout our acquisition ofAdMobilize, I can say that we have no doubt they will be able to guide the company forward and we are happy to give them this opportunity. We also thank Rodolfo for his vision and leadership throughout these years and look forward to his continued contribution as a Board Member and advisor.”

Good for Rodolfo – great, smart, very passionate guy who came out of the IT side of the hotel business and grew the company into a significant player in audience measurement for advertising. His Twitter feed, post-acquisition, was increasingly all about crypto and NFTs, so I wondered if his head was still fully in the AI/computer vision game.

As it turns out, by double-checking my impressions, I see he is aleady the CEO of something called CryptoLeague, which “is pioneering a new category in investing platforms, by harnessing the wisdom of the crowds in community investing. The founders of CryptoLeague believe that crypto and NFT investing is a community sport, which should be social, accessible, self-governing, competitive, and ultimately rewarding.”