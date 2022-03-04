Demand For Super Fine Pitch LED Spiked In Q4 2021: Omdia

March 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Demand for super fine pitch large format LED displays spiked in the last quarter of 2021, according to the latest numbers research firm Omdia’s LED Video Displays Intelligence Service.

Researcher Tay Taehoon Kim regularly pushes out a helpful teaser via Linkedin that rounds up some of the observed activity, and the one from overnight suggests shipments for LED product with pitches less than 1mm were up 17.6% in Q4 of 2021 from Q3. Just under 400,000 square meters of DV LED product was shipped in the Q4 21.

Writes Kim:

The new Omicron virus has spread in North American and European countries very quickly since December 2021. China, which accounts for a market share above 60%, could not circumvent the impact of Omicron. In addition to the pandemic, logistics limitation, labor shortage, and freight cost increase have weakened demand in several verticals, such as outdoor sports, retail, and public space in major regions.

To resolve issues like unstable upstream supply chains and drastic price changes in the first half of 2021 (1H21), leading brands increased their raw material inventories and strengthened distribution management in overseas sales channels. As a result, in 2H21, market demand fell, and prices and profits declined. However, each vendor is trying to acquire <=0.99mm pixel technology (including Micro LED) for mass production and secure enough production capacity as the category will become a core profitable business in the following years.