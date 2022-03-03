14 LED Columns, Lighting, Wind-Driven Walls, Sync To Deliver Arrival Experience At Palm Springs-Area Resort

March 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It’s logical to think about the experience at a venue starting when visitors walk through the front doors, but it can actually start in the moments when people come on the property.

That’s the thinking behind what’s termed the arrival experience at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa outside of Palm Springs, CA, which now has 14 freestanding LED columns running custom creative on the drive up to valet parking.

The resort, on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Cabazon, CA, went through a renovation starting in 2018 that added a pile of new gaming space, bars and restaurants, and a 750-space valet parking garage.

“While the improvements were underway,” says a case study on the project by LED supplier Planar, “it became obvious that the existing valet entrance was outdated. To make the entry as lively and cutting-edge as the new interior renovations, Morongo engaged BW&A Architecture and landscape architect Lifescapes International to completely reimagine the casino’s arrival experience for guests.”

The landscape architect’s concept for Morongo’s new entry combines moving elements and LED technology to create a dramatic presentation with illumination, color and video. Lining the entryway drive is a dynamic façade system from EXTECH/Exterior Technologies composed of metal flapper-panel walls that respond to wind currents, simulating rolling waves. In front of this sculptural feature are 14 freestanding LED columns from Planar.

Designed by the Planar Custom Solutions Group, the LED columns are placed in four groupings and include five different sizes. Each column can run content independently or as part of a larger set. Video content created for the LED columns includes everything from inanimate objects to active lifestyle clips.

“The arrival experience delivers lots of energy and excitement,” says David Coronado, SVP of business operations at MediaWorks, which installed the wind-driven façade system and LED columns. “We have created a true show experience, syncing video with music and programmed architectural lighting.”

Planar introduced the LED displays to MediaWorks during the discovery process. “BW&A Architecture called out a product we were not familiar with and as we did our homework, it became evident that the Planar solution was a better fit,” Coronado explains. “We were able to get near-seamless edges on the 90-degree corners, and the brightness levels were higher. After presenting the LED pillars to BW&A Architecture, we received approval to use it as an alternate.”

This video (below) does a good job of showing how the metal flappers, lighting and LED columns all sync up.