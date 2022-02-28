DISPLAX Turns Stretched 86-Inch LCD Into Wall-Mounted Piano

February 28, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is a clever interactive display experience that converts an 86-inch stretch LCD display into a electronic keyboard.

The demo developed by the Portuguese interactive technology shop DISPLAX probably has a limited range of practical applications, but has the benefit of being something loads of people would play with in a trade show stand, museums or certain retail environments.

It’s also one of the first times I have seen one of these “bar-type” stretch displays get a touch overlay, in this case the company’s premium Skin Ultra product that gets laminated atop the display face.

Kinda neat.