World Out Of Home Organization Adds Lamar To Global Member Roster

February 23, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Industry associations tend to be both regarded and measured by who all has joined up, so the relatively young World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has taken a big step by adding Lamar Advertising, one of the largest OOH media firms on the planet, to its member list.

“WOO has gone from a Europe-based organization, as FEPE International, to a truly global entity in just a few years,” says WOO President Tom Goddard. “As the OOH industry recovers from the pandemic and gears up to compete harder with the giants of the media world on the digital stage, a dynamic new member like Lamar which I have long admired – even envied, will greatly strengthen our hand and the global OOH community generally as we lengthen our stride.”

Lamar today operates more than 352,000 billboard, transit, airport and interstate logo displays in the U.S. and Canada, and has the largest network of large-format digital displays in the U.S., with more than 3,900 digital units.

WOO notes that the three largest OOH companies in the US – Lamar, Outfront Media and Clear Channel are all now members, and that the 135 members globally include giants like JCDecaux and Stroer in Germany.