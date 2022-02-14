Subtle Mini Projection On Tabletop Fixture Helps Market Lab-Grown Diamonds

February 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A lot of what gets attention these days in digital signage and pro AV has to do with scale – the biggest this or that. Here’s something quite effective in retail at small, almost miniature scale.

It’s a tabletop projection display by Dallas-based Glass Media for the lab-grown diamond brand Clear Origin.

I don’t have the technical details, but it looks like a small pico projector is embedded in a vertical stand, bouncing the video off a mirror and onto the piece that holds the pendant.

I like the subtle motion content that draws the eye to the jewels.