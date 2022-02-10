Going Back To (Hopefully) Normal, InfoComm Opens Registration For Traditional June Show In Vegas

February 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The big pro AV trade show InfoComm is angling back to some kind of normalcy, with the 2022 event back in the blast furnace of Las Vegas from June 4-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Education is at the front end of these days, with the exhibit hall open from the 8th to 10th.

Most industry people will already know what’s been going on, but if digital signage and Pro AV is relatively new to your work or interests, the show has been bounced around on dates or turned virtual-only in the last two years because of COVID-19. The show that would normally have run last June in Orlando did not happen until the fall – and at a smaller scale than normal.

“We are ecstatic to bring InfoComm back to the always exciting city of Las Vegas,” says David Labuskes, CEO of show organizer/owner AVIXA. “InfoComm is the home for commerce and connections for the pro AV industry – one week, one place where you can accomplish so much to push your business and career forward.”

PR this morning notes registration is now open and gets into more details about what people would see and experience at the event:

InfoComm will take place in the North Hall and newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The West Hall is a $1 billion expansion to the LVCC providing an additional 1.4 million square feet of new space and featuring the largest digital display experience in a convention center in the U.S. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop system is also new for InfoComm 2022. The three-station underground transportation system developed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company shuttles convention attendees throughout the 200-acre campus in all-electric Tesla vehicles.

InfoComm 2022 will explore the largest, fastest growing, and most critical pro AV solutions that drive this $257.7 billion industry. The trade show floor and education program will spotlight conferencing and collaboration; content, production, and streaming; digital signage, learning technologies, live events, audio, and much more.

The education program kicks off with technical training three-day courses and CTS, CTS-I and CTS-D Prep on June 4-6. The show’s 12 education tracks and manufacturer’s training will take place on June 7-10.

In addition, on June 7 and 8, AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation will host the D=SIGN digital signage conference to examine the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage.

InfoComm attendees can also find valuable insights at the Technology Innovation Stage on the show floor June 8-10. These free sessions will feature New Technology Lightning Rounds highlighting new products, industry trend forecasts, and more.

During the week of the show, Integrated Experience Tours will be hosted around Las Vegas spots where attendees can see stunning AV deployments in the real world and hear from the creators behind them. The tour of the University of Las Vegas will take attendees through the renovation of the Flora Dungan Humanities building which features a Dolby Atmos theater. At the Illuminarium, attendees will be treated to an immersive experience powered by 4K interactive projection, 360° audio, in-floor vibrations, and scent systems. Another tour will take place at the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which features a 10,000-square foot video wall, overhead directional digital signage, and interactive 3D wayfinders.

InfoComm 2022 will host many AVIXA council events including the Women’s Council Breakfast, Technology Managers Forum, Live Events Forum, and All-Council Luncheon. In addition, the Young AV Professionals Council and Diversity Council will host sessions on the Technology Innovation Stage.

InfoComm runs less than a month after Integrated Systems Europe – the larger, sister show to InfoComm. ISE is co-owned by AVIXA and another industry association, CEDIA. Because of the very close dates, it’s likely that many of the industry folks in the Americas who would normally attend both shows will choose one or the other.

I have the practical dilemma of trying to decide between Barcelona for ISE, and Vegas for InfoComm. Never been to Spain but been to Vegas more than 30 times, so if I am only doing one, it’s Catalonia for the win!

There are common vendors across both shows – like the big display guys – but people interested in software and other aspects of digital signage would certainly see a range of different vendors at each. So it’s definitely not the case that going to both would be a Groundhog Day/Didn’t-I-Just-See-Them? thing.