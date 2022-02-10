German DOOH Media Giant Ströer’s Sales Up >50%; Adding 1,000+ Digital Screens To Footprint

February 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Here’s more evidence the Digital OOH sector has come back in a big way from pandemic lockdown times …

On the heels of French OOH media giant JCDecaux reporting a big spike in revenues (up 33% for 2021), the dominant German OOH media company Ströer is also seeing all time sales highs, up by more than 50% in Q4 2021.

My friends at German language publisher Invidis (thank you Google Translate!) have a detailed revenue report up that indicates ad sales are booming and how the media company has plans to add another 1,000 outdoor digital displays in the next 15 months.

From Invidis:

In the fourth quarter of 2021, DooH sales at Ströer increased by more than 50 percent, and the volume of national advertising customers on premium screens by almost 90 percent. The current order book for the first quarter of 2022 shows a doubling to date compared to the previous year. At the end of last year, around half of the campaign business on DooH spaces was booked via DSPs and trading desks for the first time – for Ströer, the medium has now fully arrived in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Due to the strong demand, Ströer is also fully committed to DooH expansion for the infrastructure – after the thousandth roadside digital screen went into operation at the end of 2021: Over the next 15 months, the outdoor advertiser wants to set up a further 1,000 digital screens in the street environment and integrate into the existing networks. Ströer is currently marketing a total of around 6,000 digital premium screens indoors and outdoors at transport hubs such as train stations, streets, shopping centers and underground and S-Bahn platforms in 170 major German cities. In connection with the digital long-tail inventory of smaller screens and ambient touchpoints, more than 15 billion advertising contacts are generated on around 70,000 screens per month, according to Ströer.

“We were able to win many new customers for DooH last year. In addition, the rebooking rate has increased noticeably again – just like the demand for programmatic DOOH marketing. Due to the effects of the digitization of out-of-home advertising, we expect results for the past 2021 financial year at the upper end of our communicated outlook. The dynamic momentum of the fourth quarter in the highly profitable DOOH segment should also continue in the first quarter of 2022 – we have started the year well,” says Christian Schmalzl, Co-CEO of Ströer. “Overall, we see ourselves in an excellent position to achieve our medium-term financial goals. We have decided to expand our digital infrastructure even faster.