Wing Stop Rolls Out Smart Digital Menu Displays Across Growing UK Footprint

February 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It now seems odd to see a QSR chain that is NOT using digital menu boards and other displays in their stores and in drive-thrus, but a deployment of screens across the UK estate of a wings and fries chain is interesting on a couple of counts.

Wingstop UK (managed by Lemon Pepper Holdings ltd) is building out the location count across the UK sites of a US chain that is now in multiple countries and has some 1,500 stores. The UK locations are using the Manchester-based CMS software firm NowSignage – pushing content to digital menu boards above the order counters, as well as to screens and video walls located throughout the restaurant and in window displays.

What’s interesting is that the displays used are Vestel QP49 smart commercial displays. Vestel is probably the biggest display manufacturer you’ve never heard of, certainly if you are in North America. The company is based in Turkey and while its core is consumer TVs and appliances, it also does commercial displays. They’ve had a big presence at ISE in recent years.

The other notable thing here is the menu design – very tidy and easily viewed, instead of the vision test charts I sometimes see in QSR projects.