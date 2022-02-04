Is The Beijing Bird’s Nest Floor One Big LED Display?

February 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I watched a little of the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony this morning as Nespresso very slowly re-animated me, and thought to myself, “That’s some serious projection-mapping going on there.”

But looking online at some of the images coming out of the Bird’s Nest stadium, I am now thinking the whole stadium floor and the ramp that athletes come in on are LED panels, and projection-mapping is just doing supporting visuals, like up above. I don’t see any shadows but I do a big, thin grid on the floor.

It also looks the a huge vertical display that surrounds and looms above the ramp where the athletes come in is also a big LED.

Whatever the case, it’s impressive. The summer Olympics in Beijing were also a big moment for LED and, in particular, mass-scale projection mapping.

The opening segment with the wavy light tube-thingies – paired with the motion graphics on the floor – was quite something.

Anyone seen AV details – in English – that run through what’s been done here?

UPDATE – Unilumin’s Marcello Marques guy, see comments below, says it is Unilumin LED floor tiles.