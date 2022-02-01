Iowa State’s New Sports Performance Center Uses Digital All Through Facility

February 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I have seen numerous upgrades for US college football programs that packed in a lot of digital signage in the locker rooms, but here’s a project that uses digital throughout a college’s new high performance center for student athletes.

It’s at Iowa State – which has completed a 110,000 sq. ft. Stark Sports Performance Center next to the Jack Trice Stadium complex on the campus. The $90 million includes video walls in the football locker room, but also flat panel displays all around the facility – including menu boards in the student dining areas.

The locker room video walls are four Nanolumens super-wide 48:9 curved displays in the lounge. This kind of digital and design bling is a big component of athlete recruitment for hyper-competitive college programs – winning over impressionable young 18-year-olds who are, in some cases, being courted by multiple colleges.

The project was guided by an Iowa design-build firm called Modus Engineering.