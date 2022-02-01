Clever Creative Gives Iconic Times Square LED Board An Arcade Games Theme

February 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Tuning the creative to the display canvas seems like a pretty obvious strategy, but we’ve all seen examples in which of creative running on unconventional displays that didn’t factor in things like gaps and odd shapes.

Here, happily, is a great example of creative that specifically works with the challenge presented by a spectacular, high-profile display that has a bunch of holes in it. It’s that well-known NASDAQ MarketSite curved display in Times Square that wraps around a series of windows.

To market the AI capabilities of the cybersecurity firm Arcanna, RXM Creative came up with an 1980s Space Invaders arcade game theme that sees the gaps used as part of the creative.

Video in tweet below …