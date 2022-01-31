Nanolumens, Megapixel VR Partner To Optimize LED Video Wall Visuals, Security

January 31, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A big fine pitch LED video wall can be driven by nothing more than the same sorts of media players that push content to flat panel displays, but specialized technology tuned to video walls will tend to do a noticeably better job with the final visuals.

Video wall processing was something I didn’t pay much attention to for a bunch of years, because it was the domain of pro AV consultants and didn’t touch that often on digital signage projects. That’s changed, a lot, with fine pitch LED video walls now being schemed into a lot of multi-display projects.

A couple of years ago, this week, I was walking through ISE’s exhibit halls on the last build day before it formally opened, and saw an old industry friend in an unfamiliar booth. We started chatting and caught up on what he was now doing – which was business development for a company doing video wall processing. I got a real-time explainer on what his company did by looking across the stand at an LED video wall used for live events that I thought was maybe a 1.9mm. It was a 4mm, I learned – but the processing did the work to get the most out of the available pixels.

I note all this as a way to explain, I hope, the thinking and merits behind Atlanta LED display manufacturer Nanolumens doing a partnership with Megapixel VR, a north LA company that markets video wall processing technology.

This partnership, says the announcement, brings a secure and complete product offering with top-tier video performance and easier control for large and/or multiple displays. Both US-based manufacturers look to bring unsurpassed video performance for LED video wall projects with their alliance.

“Partnerships that enhance our product offering and provide our partners and clients with a total display solution are key to our success. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Megapixel VR and offer our clients a strong ecosystem alliance. Like our products, Megapixel VR’s products are TAA and NDAA 889 compliant which offers our clients a complete end-to-end solution for secure environments. When you see the difference in video quality, combined with the ease of controlling large and/or multiple displays, hands down Megapixel VR is the optimal partner to expand our product offering,” says Brice McPheeters, Vice President of Product and Planning for Nanolumens.

“Our client base will be thrilled with this strategic partnership. Many industries that we work with need a dynamic duo of LED and video processing to power their projects. Companies in Themed Entertainment, Control Rooms, Government, Corporate, and Entertainment venues can rest assured that their video wall content will be clear, and their brand’s messaging and data will be secure. Additionally, with this collaboration, we’re able to deliver 8K resolution and beyond with full HDR and dynamic color gamut settings,” says John Youngson, VP of Sales from MegapixelVR.

I don’t know if these sorts of partnerships are common or unusual for Megapixel, but I don’t see a partner list on its website. I think UK-based Brompton Technology would be a primary competitor, and it lists about 25 LED manufacturers as partners.

The awareness of LED display tech is now at a level that manufacturers have to find new and better ways to differentiate themselves than with technical assertions like pixel pitch and connectors. If manufacturers don’t want to compete on price, and want to close deals based on quality visuals, really good video walls processing seems like an obvious thing to have covered off.