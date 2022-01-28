OOH Giant JCDecaux Posts Records Growth: DOOH Up 74% Last Quarter

January 28, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to Invidis for posting on these numbers …

The giant French out of home media firm JCDecaux is coming out of what we hope is the end of the pandemic with record revenue numbers, led my massive growth on the digital side of its global business.

“Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) grew by +73.8% in Q4 2021 and by +33.2% in full-year 2021, to reach a record 26.9% of Group revenue for 2021 and a quarterly record of 31.4% of Group revenue in Q4,” the company says in a press release about earnings. “We continued to accelerate our digital transformation and maintained our focus on the roll-out of digital screens and on the development of our automated data-driven planning and trading solutions. Programmatic advertising gained good momentum via the VIOOH platform which is now trading in 15 countries, connected to multiple DSPs (Demand Side Platforms).

It also notes:

“Our 2021 group revenue grew by +18.7%, +18.5% on an organic basis, to reach €2,744.6 million driven by a very strong digital revenue growth and a better than expected Q4 despite national and local mobility restrictions including semi-lockdowns in some European and Asia-Pacific countries. The strong revenue growth in Q4 2021 at +37.5%, +34.7% organically, demonstrates once again the rebound capacity and the growth potential of JCDecaux.

Street Furniture was strong at +35.8% organically in Q4 2021 and already above Q4 2019 levels in Europe (including France and UK). Billboard grew significantly as well at +23.5% on an organic basis in Q4 2021. Transport continued to improve quarter-on-quarter with a high Q4 organic revenue growth of +38.7% but remained meaningfully impacted by ongoing restrictions on global international passenger traffic and, to a lesser extent, by lower commuter traffic in public transport than pre-pandemic.

All geographies grew strongly in Q4 2021. Europe (including France and UK) reached revenue levels very close to Q4 2019 while the other regions (North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) recorded a strong rebound vs 2020 but remained the most affected regions, mainly due to their Transport exposure and to mobility restrictions. In China, in Q4 as well as for full-year 2021, revenues were close to pre-Covid levels for domestic transport advertising and already above 2019 revenue levels for domestic airport advertising more specifically.

Decaux also notes:

As the most digitised global OOH company with our new data-led audience targeting and programmatic solutions, our well diversified portfolio, our ability to win new contracts, the strength of our balance sheet and the high quality of our teams across the world, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the rebound. We are more than ever confident in the power of our media in an advertising landscape increasingly fragmented and more and more digital and in the role it will play to support the economic recovery as well as to drive positive changes.”

The full press release has a pile of information that should be interesting to anyone working or supplying into Digital OOH.