Rome’s Airport Upgrades Check-In Hall With Vast 600 Sq. M. LED Video Wall

January 26, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The upgraded check-in hall at T1 of Rome-Fiumicino airport now includes what is billed as the largest LED video wall in a European airport – a 600 square meter, L-shaped beast.

The 4.8mm pitch display was supplied by the Chinese LED manufacturer LianTronics.

I am not sure who bankrolled this – a media company or the airport. It is pretty safe to assume it is there mainly for advertising, though, as it replaces a static ad display.