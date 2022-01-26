Expo 2020 Exhibit Mashes Up Kiosk, AR, Selfies And Projection Mapping

January 26, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Al Wasl Plaza is one of the signature locations at the Expo 2020 exhibition that was COVID-delayed and now running through March in Dubai.

There is a lot of technology all through the Expo site, but a Linkedin post via Christie shows a particularly inventive way to blend interactive kiosks, selfies, AR and projection mapping into a fun guest experience.

At the big dome exhibit, visitors can boink away on a touchscreen, capture their in a selfie, and then see that image stitched into an animated character that then zooms off the touchscreen display on to the much larger projection surface.

This is what the process looks like, via Christie:

This is what the dome looks like: