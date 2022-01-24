Fun Interactive DOOH Campaign Takes Dark Turn With Passersby

January 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The province of Quebec’s auto insurance arm ran an interactive, gesture-driven Digital OOH campaign that started out as fun but then turned very dark about the dangers of jaywalking on city streets.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec campaign traces back to 2018 but I missed it first time around. A video has been popping up recently, though, on social media that shows how it worked.

A display nested inside a streetside transit shelter has a camera and computer-vision set-up that captures people walking by, turning them into x-ray versions of themselves. People are triggered to do stupid people tricks and generally play with the motion capture technology.

Then a speeding car clobbers their x-ray versions.

Pretty blunt stuff.