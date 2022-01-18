Consultancy OOH Capital Adds Three Heavyweight Partner Advisors

January 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Through the years I have had a pile of emails and calls from money people and entrepreneurs seeking advice about the digital OOH media business, and in most cases I have sent them elsewhere – because that business is SO complicated by all the language used and all the different platforms and technologies that can feed into it. If you don’t live digital OOH everyday, I don’t see how you could talk knowledgeably about it.

That’s been complicated by the lack of people out there who truly know the space and are available to consult at a very high level about things like business models and financing. There’s Mark Boidman from PJ Solomon, Jeremy Koleib from LA-based Consumer Experience Group, ex-ClearChannel exec Alan High (also NYC) and … I’m already having to think about who else …

But now there is a genuinely global OOH advisory company and consultancy called, to the point, OOH Capital – with partners who bring a huge amount of direct experience and insight from their countries or regions. The group started lasted March (I missed that) and has just announced three new partners, covering Asia, Benelux and the critical US market.

London-based OOH Capital’s PR says:

The new partners are Jim Liu, formerly Zenith Media Head of OOH in China and later instrumental in setting up Group M’s Kinetic China, Sheldon Silverman, Founder of Liquid Marketing and CEO of the SmartBomb Media Group in the US, and Fred Kuhlman, a founding partner of Nationaal Adviesbureau Buitenreclame in the Netherlands.

OOH Capital advises OOH businesses, cities, real estate owners and technology suppliers on the best ways to navigate the rapidly changing OOH landscape. It operates globally and services also include specialist advice on mergers and acquisitions, OOH digitisation strategy and implementation for governments, local authorities, and cities.

Additionally, OOH Capital advises brand owners and technology companies on the best ways to increase their revenues from OOH, now accounting for around seven per cent of the $600 billion worldwide advertising market.

Since its launch last March, the consultancy has advised financial institutions considering investing in OOH, in the US, a major European City on how to restructure their commercial relationships with OOH media owners to the benefit of all stakeholders and has just been handed its first assignment from an Asia based client, with international ambitions.

Tom Goddard, Chairman of OOH Capital says: “I am very proud to welcome our new partners, who have impeccable credentials and proven track records in their respective fields. They will join our existing partners in a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience to take a truly global, holistic view.”

Formed last year and headed by former Ocean Outdoor chairman Goddard, the group also includes Managing Partner and former Posterscope global CEO Annie Rickard; Posterscope’s former global insight director David Gordon; former Iberia CEO Carlos Viladevall; former Clear Channel France president Philippe Baudillon and; Stephen Freitas, the highly regarded former CMO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The only one of the bunch I know more than in passing is Chicago-based Silverman, who is super-super smart. I suspect OOH Capital will build up a nice little book of business with VC and Private Equity companies, as well as other customers looking at OOH from different angles, notably the real estate people who want to monetize their primo locations.

This is NOT an option, I’d imagine, from the entrepreneurs who come up with ideas to, I dunno, put LED screens on FedEx trucks or ski resort gondolas. The level of advisory available from OOH Capital will likely require some deep pockets.