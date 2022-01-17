German OOH Media Giant Ströer Expanding Digital Footprint With 6MM Daktronics LED Boards

January 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Daktronics has announced a renewed partnership to supply a pie of large-format outdoor LED displays to the German OOH media firm Ströer, which also already has more than 250 Dak LEDs in its billboard inventory around Germany.

The new screens will measure 9 square meters or 10 square meters, all 6mm pitch units – some single-sided, some dual-faced.

Ströer is a BIG player in the media markets of German-speaking EU markets, operating some 300,000 ad faces (though I assume a big chunk of those is static/print).