Watch How A Giant Animated 3D Cat Jumps Between LED Boards In Tokyo

January 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

There are now plenty of examples of three-dimensional optical illusion content on big LED ad displays in major cities, and also many different takes on using multiple displays for one dominating ad campaign. But here’s a case, in Tokyo, where the creatives have built a campaign that jumps between screens.

It is for Sony’s internet services business unit in Japan, and involves the brand’s mascot – a cat named Nyaro – that sniffs out tuna being cooked on a nearby screen and virtually jumps over and back. Sony suggests this campaign marks the first time two big LED DOOH displays have been activated for a single sequence.

The displays are above and next to the Shinjuku subway station, which is said to be the busiest in the world, in terms of sheer foot traffic. The corner board above the station already got a lot of attention in 2021 when it was launched with a giant illusion of a different cat.

I don’t think the animation sequence quite works, in that the cat seems to jump more toward the viewer than the screen to its left, but that’s admittedly getting a bit finicky. It’s nonetheless an interesting take.

In a place like Times Square, that has a bunch of LED spectaculars and a set-up that allows for sync’ing many of them, you could imagine something pretty interesting and fun could be developed – though the creative and particularly the media buy would NOT be cheap.

Video below …