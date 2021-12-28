Venetian Resort’s Faux Venice Streetscape in Vegas Projection-Mapped For Holidays

December 28, 2021 by Dave Haynes

People involved in projection mapping work on buildings have to – when necessary – explain to clients that the visual experience only works when the sun goes down, but here’s a case in which projecting on a historic streetscape could work any time of day … because the building facades are indoors.

The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas has a holiday show running in the St. Mark’s Square area of its Grand Canal Shoppes, which are meant to look and feel like historic Venice in northern Italy.

The immersive technology firm Lumen & Forge put together a 17-minute projection mapping show – with custom animated content accompanied by live performers – on the faux square’s clock tower. “We love holiday activations. Illuminating the St. Mark’s Square Clock Tower at Grand Canal Shoppes was an exciting project,” says Palmer Nicklas, Creative Director of Lumen & Forge. “We partnered with BESTAgency to produce ‘Holiday Spectacular,’ using projection mapping to augment the architecture with custom video effects that leave guests in awe and in the holiday spirit.”

The job uses 30K Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors and a custom media server. The show lit up on Dec. 5 and runs daily – except today for some reason – until Sunday.