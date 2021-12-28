DSF Announces New Board, Incoming Chairman For 2022

December 28, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has announced the results of its recent election of 2022 Board of Directors by members, with four new well-known industry veterans joining the board.

The newly elected board members:

Kristin Roubie of EloTouch;

Bryan Meszaros of OpenEye Global;

Jeffrey Weitzman of Navori Labs;

Tony Green of Snap Install.

Current director Frank Pisano of BrightSign was elected to a second two-year term.

“I would like to first thank our board members who are ending their time serving on the DSF board service this month,” says incoming DSF Chair, Len Dudis, of Grupo Vidanta. “Spencer Graham, Kelly Smith, and Dave Haynes have been vital to the direction of the DSF.”

Graham was part of the DSF since 2012 and had the big, ever-moving challenge of chairing the non-profit as COVID hit and the organization’s longtime trade show partner and financial supporter DSE went out of business. Kelly of Cadillac-Fairview in Toronto was part of the board for one term, while I did a pair of two-year terms.

“We look forward to the newly elected board members’ contributions to the board in the years to come as the organization takes on new roles within the industry,” adds Dudis. “Each has already been involved in committee or education programming for the DSF and deserve the recognition by their peers in the industry.”

For those who don’t know Dudis or the company works for – great guy, an American working and living in Mexico for a huge conglomerate that does design, construction, financing, and operation and maintenance of hotels, resorts, cruises, and associated infrastructure.

The four newbies are all solid people who will undoubtedly help the board. The only downside of this election is that some other people who put their names up didn’t get the nod, and they also would have been terrific additions. We had three Canadians on the board for a while, but still have two with Weitzman on Navori and Stephanie Gutnik of Yahoo.