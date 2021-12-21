Experiential Video Wall Greets Visitors To NAB’s New HQ Building

December 21, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The National Association of Broadcasters, or NAB, recently relocated its headquarters, and the new venue features a pair of experiential digital features that greet and inform visitors.

The Washington, D.C. headquarters in the Ballpark District includes a 17 x 12 foot LED video wall in the lobby, and a five-panel digital Hall of Fame touchscreen feature that honors the association’s most distinguished members from radio and TV.

The digital project, from concept to execution, was done by Philly-based creative technology shop Bluecadet:

At the entrance to their headquarters, the NAB wanted to illustrate impact with compelling visuals and stories of broadcasting’s impact. Lead architects Hickok Cole asked Bluecadet to add digital elements to the building. A massive digital display, visible from the street as well as in the lobby, establishes NAB’s mission, brand, and history. Visuals range from tightly-animated scenes utilizing archival footage to generative moments that are bold and artful. Seamless transitions between dozens of clips create the illusion of a never-ending content library.

The NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame recognizes radio and television personalities or programs that have earned a place in broadcasting history. More than just names on a wall, this digital Hall of Fame encourages guests delve into each honoree’s accomplishments.

Nice work. I like the creative approach, which uses a lot of archival material, and the touchscreen UX that has different profiles animated, floating and switching out, to catch the eye and draw people over.