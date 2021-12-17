Cycling Retailer Q36.5 Uses Fine Pitch LED To Make Visual Statement At New Zurich Flagship
December 17, 2021 by Dave Haynes
This is a recently-opened flagship store of the cycling-focused retailer Q36.5 in Zurich – a two-level venue that’s visually dominated by a big fine pitch LED that fills a feature wall.
The LED is an AOTO 1.5mm.
This is notable because of its scale. In larger stores, a screen of this size might still just be a visual feature in a sea of visual features. But this is the key visual for the whole store and can be seen on the main and mezzanine levels. I also like the visuals, which speak directly to the lifestyle of serious recreational cyclists.
Very nice!
Q36.5, a well-known sports goods company in Zurich, Switzerland recently used AOTO's CV1.5 LED display to decorate the interior space of its retail store. The large-format LED screen is used to promote new and popular products, resulting in an exceptional visual impact. pic.twitter.com/uu0R137j8U
— AOTO Electronics (@AOTOElectronics) December 17, 2021
