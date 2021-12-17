Cycling Retailer Q36.5 Uses Fine Pitch LED To Make Visual Statement At New Zurich Flagship

December 17, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is a recently-opened flagship store of the cycling-focused retailer Q36.5 in Zurich – a two-level venue that’s visually dominated by a big fine pitch LED that fills a feature wall.

The LED is an AOTO 1.5mm.

This is notable because of its scale. In larger stores, a screen of this size might still just be a visual feature in a sea of visual features. But this is the key visual for the whole store and can be seen on the main and mezzanine levels. I also like the visuals, which speak directly to the lifestyle of serious recreational cyclists.

Very nice!