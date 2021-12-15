New Hall At Shenzhen’s Stunning Airport Features Giant LED Halo Screen

December 15, 2021 by Dave Haynes

We’ve seen halo displays at big sports venues in the US – notably the NFL stadiums in Atlanta and LA – but here’s a version in an airport.

This is at Shenzhen’s stunning airport, in a new satellite hall. It’s a three-sided halo screen using Unilumin 3.9mm LED cabinets. The area covers more than 700 sq. meters.

It is there as eye candy but also runs booked ad campaigns. The experiential side of this I like, but if I was a media plannner I would want some analytics convincing me that travelers will reliably look up 60 feet (or whatever it is) to see ads. I’d be skeptical.