This Edinburgh Krispy Kreme Has A Doughnut Hole Right In Its Window Video Display

December 14, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting application of an LED video display built into the window of a Krispy Kreme shop in an Edinburgh, Scotland urban shopping mall – with three-dimensional creative built around the doughnut hole in the LED wall.

The doughnut shop, says software provider embed signage in a YouTube feature, “is a modern take on the original initiative by founder Vernon Rudolph. Back in 1937, when cooking doughnuts at a rented building in NC, passers-by would smell them and stop to ask if they could buy the fresh hot doughnuts. So, he cut a hole in an outside wall and started selling Hot Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.”

“This story is carried through in today’s iteration at Edinburgh St James Quarter where dozens can be served directly through the LED hole in the wall and the theatre around the ‘Hot Now’ doughnuts is incorporated as a fundamental experience of the store. The 10″ tablets provide staff with control over HOT NOW states for the in-store lighting as well as content for the menu boards and LED Hole in the Wall.”

The LED wall uses Absen 1.8mm pitch LED modules. The shop also has a 5×1 set of Samsung narrow bezel LCDs, and AllSee 10″ tablets that staff use to auto-change content on the displays when fresh doughnuts are “Hot Now.” All the content, as well as in-store lighting, is controlled UK-based embed’s CMS software.