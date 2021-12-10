LED Video Display Market Still Seeing Healthy Growth, But Mainly In Chinese Domestic Market: Omdia

December 10, 2021 by Dave Haynes

LED display market analyst Tay Taehoon Kim of Omdia pushes out regular market updates via Linkedin, and his latest look suggests the LED video display market continues to grow at a healthy clip.

Measured by the physical amount of display by square meter sold and shipped, Omdia suggests the market grew by 17.3% Quarter on Quarter for Q3 2021, and 40.8% Year on Year. Keep in mind Q3 2020 was pre-vaccine and almost every business – save Amazon and Costco – were slowed.

Chinese manufacturers, to no one’s surprise, continue to dominate – with market share pegged at 63.7% in 3Q21. “Unilumin and Leyard lead the market, which heavily skews to domestic sales. “Growth outside of China was limited to 1.9% QoQ,” says Kim. “Absen’s 41.8% QoQ growth outside China was impressive. However, Daktronics and Samsung declined from the previous quarter because of supply issues come from labor shortages and component shortages.”

Kim says interest and sales of Chip on Board (COB) products are up, notably for things like broadcast applications. Chip On Board is a manufacturing technique, versus the surface mounted (SMD) style of LED displays that dominated the first few years of indoor LED growth. Kim includes microLED and displays marketed as microLED that don’t quite meet the technical definition in his description of COB activity.

“Amid each broadcasting company’s preparation for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, shipments of COB increased significantly. Therefore, Ledman grew 71.6% QoQ with COB products, the biggest QoQ growth among leading brands in the LED video display market.”

“Also, leading South Korean brands Samsung and LG Electronics (LG) focused on the COB module type with their product series, The Wall and Magnit, respectively, and launched new COB FPP (fine pitch) product lineups in 2Q21 and 3Q21.”