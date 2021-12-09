New DPAA Research Shows Upticks In Understanding, Interest And Spend For Digital OOH

December 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The DPAA has pushed out the new version of an annual study the DOOH-focused trade marketing association commissions on the perceptions, knowledge and booking intentions that brands and agencies have about out of home as an advertising medium – with the top-line word that acceptance is widespread and growing.

The DPAA’s Media Decision Makers Study was run by Advertiser Perceptions and sponsored by Xaxis, the outcome media company. I went to the Xaxis web site, read a few things, and still have no idea what outcome media means. Ad industry people use their own language.

“After a challenging time, this year’s study shows a very strong trajectory for Out of Home media usage,” says Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “The digitization of the medium and pointedly programmatic trading, with its data-driven capabilities is leading the way. Programmatic Digital Out of Home offers brands flexibility and the ability to be in front of their target audience at the right time.”

Key findings include:

81% of advertisers will recommend Digital Out of Home in their media plans in the next twelve months;

77% of advertisers have increased their knowledge of Digital Out of Home in the last 18 months;

66% of media decision makers activated a new Digital Out of Home campaign in the last 18 months;

62% of advertisers see Digital Out of Home as an important screen in their omni-channel video campaigns;

Advertisers’ DOOH programmatic spend is anticipated to rise to 36% next year, up from 21% in 2021 driven by data-driven strategies (including targeting and measurement), creative flexibility and increased inventory.

The report also calls out how there has been a “substantial evolution in the way media buyers think about their campaigns, from ascribing set budgets to particular channels to a more fluid approach.”

The study suggest the three keys to DOOH’s growth are the rise of programmatic, measurement and attribution capabilities that are now in line with other digital mediums; and a broader, deeper “advertiser fluency” when it comes to DOOH.

“The results of the study reinforce what we’ve seen this past year as marketers look to integrate Digital Out of Home into their omni-channel strategies, benefitting from the flexibility and insight of its evolving programmatic capabilities. We expect the growth, learnings and opportunities outlined in the report to carry us into 2022 as marketers look to unlock more value from their Digital Out of Home investment,” says Gila Wilensky, President, US, Xaxis.

You need to be a DPAA member to get access to the full study.