Pix: Check Out A Photo Gallery From Last Week’s DSF Mixer In Atlanta

December 6, 2021 by Dave Haynes

You may vaguely remember a time in the distant past when industry people got together for events, clinked glasses and made up stories that confused or alarmed lurking competitors.

They’ve been coming back, at least in some circles and places.

The Digital Signage Federation had its first full-scale Meet and Mingle event last week in Atlanta at the city’s flashy aquarium. It attracted some 80 people – both locals and people who flew or drove in for the rare opportunity of touching base in person with industry contacts and partners.

The DSF has posted a gallery of photos from the night, which you can get at by clicking below: