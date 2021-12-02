Hershey School Use Large-Scale Projections, Interactive Displays To Tell Story In Its Founders Hall

December 2, 2021 by Dave Haynes

I did not know that buying Hershey’s chocolate products helps fund a boarding school in Pennsylvania that provides a high-level but free education to 1,000s of kids from working-class, lower-income families.

The Milton Hershey School, named after the famous chocolatier, has been providing free education to primary through high school kids for more than a century, funded by a trust set up by Hershey, and the school’s board and managers decided it was time to more effectively tell the story through a visitors center.

The school contracted the Philly creative technology shop Bluecadet to put together what is now called the Founders Hall Visitor Experience, which includes interactive screens and large-scale projection. At the center of the project is a projection show on what is the second largest rotunda in the U.S. A film combines archival documents with custom animation to tell the story of Milton Hershey’s life and the early days of the school.

There are display totems that highlight current students and campus life, and a cool interactive yearbook that pairs a touch screen with wall projections to celebrate past classes and students.

Lots of additional photos and animations here and there is also a brief video (see below)

Bluecadet Takes It One Step Further from Bluecadet on Vimeo.