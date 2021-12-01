Questex Partners With SEGD, OAAA And DPAA For Rebooted DSE’s Conference Efforts

December 1, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The company putting together a reboot of DSE – with the tweaked title of Digital Signage Experience – has added partnerships with three industry associations that are directly and indirectly tied into the digital signage marketplace as end-users.

Questex has announced the advertising-focused DPAA (ad networks) and OAAA (billboards), and design-centric SEGD have all signed on collaborate on presentations and speakers for the show in March. The partnership follows on an earlier one with the Digital Signage Federation.

“Each association will bring unique perspectives and insights to the conference and will ensure the entire digital signage industry is represented,” says Marian Sandberg, the Questex VP charged with re-booting the show, which went into bankruptcy last year.

Partner details:

OAAA is the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) – and the national trade association for the United States out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media. Comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry, OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

DPAA is the global trade marketing association, driving the digitization of out-of-home (OOH) media and its growing role in the Omnichannel mix. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits and connection benefits. DPAA members participate in a variety of member services and products. DPAA also offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions.

SEGD is the Society of Experiential Graphic Design, a global, multidisciplinary community of professionals who plan, design, and build experiences that connect people to place. With over 2,200 members from 40 countries, SEGD members backgrounds range across graphic, media, interaction, exhibition and industrial designers, fabricators, architects, technology integrators, brand strategists and others who have a hand in shaping content-rich, experiential spaces. “This is a great opportunity to share what is driving audience engagement in experience design and digital signage,” says Cybelle Jones, CEO of SEGD.

This is smart. All three organizations are very much their own entities and have their own interests and needs that don’t necessarily have much to do with digital signage, but they all use the technology. SEGD, in particular, is a home for designers of spaces and for architects, and as is evident in the number of flashy, display-driven lobbies and common areas in buildings, digital display is an increasingly important part of what they cook up and deliver.

Registration for DSE 2022 is now open for the trade show and conference, which takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the LVCC. You can get 50% off a hall pass with this promo code: SIXT22