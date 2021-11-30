Chinese Mall Uses Transparent LED Light Rings As Atrium Canopy
November 30, 2021 by Dave Haynes
Here’s a very different, interesting take on the idea of LED canopy ceilings in places like malls and public buildings – a series of suspended circles that are animated by transparent LED.
It is a mall somewhere in Asia, and uses the transparent LED mesh product from NEXNOVO. The mall atrium has a series of light rings running along the length of the ceiling, some that just have a white ring and others that animate. In all, there are 227 sq. meters of LED.
The Shenzhen company – which is focused on transparent products – says the one used here is from its XRW series, which can be anything from 4mm pitch up to 25mm. Given the height here, it’s probably closer to the latter.
