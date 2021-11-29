Adidas First Terrex Flagship Store For Europe Appears To Go Big With LED Canopies

November 29, 2021 by Dave Haynes

I could be corrected, but looking at these photos and thinking about what seems to happen with sports retailer flagship stores, it appears the first Adidas Terrex flagship store for Europe uses a lot of LED video wall to drive the shopper experience. The store opened last week in central Munich.

Terrex sells products related to hiking, mountaineering, trail running, mountain biking, climbing and winter sports.

The information that’s available online doesn’t seem to get into what’s used in this 370 sq. meter store, but clicking my way through Adidas-supplied photos suggests (at least) that the visuals change, which would rule out things like printed fabric lightboxes.

It’s a flagship, so my money would be on these being digital. My friends at the German publisher and consultancy invidis are based in Munich, so I suspect we’ll see a site visit posted by them.

More pix here …