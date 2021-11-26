Dec. 2nd Telelogos Webinar Explores Monetizing Digital Signage Networks Via Advertising

November 26, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The total advertising spend in the Digital OOH media sector is predicted to nearly double by 2023, which understandably gets a lot pf people using digital signage technologies thinking and talking about what hardware and software to use, and what monetization models genuinely work for different kinds of venues and scenarios.

It also opens up a short-term revenue opportunity for companies that have already installed display networks that are visible to customers and visitors, and could in theory integrate advertising into the programming schedule.

A webinar organized by the French CMS software firm Telelogos, and moderated by Florian Rotberg of the German publishing and consulting firm invidis will dig into all this on Dec. 2nd, with the one-hour session timing juggled to cover off time zones that stretch from central Europe to West Coast North America.

The participants in the roundtable format are:

Alice Gogh, SVP Strategy, Innovation & Product at Captivate;

Chris Waterman, Global Marketplace Development at Vistar;

Maroun Ishac, Director of Business Development for the Retail Solution Division at Intel;

Martin Lynch, Technical Account Manager at Telelogos.

Topics covered include:

how to transform a display network into an effective, revenue-generating infrastructure;

how easy it is to upgrade a digital signage network to a DOOH network;

how network operators maintain control and secure data in a DOOH model;

what the most common business models are;

which real-life examples of successful monetization of digital signage networks are available.

You can register for the free webinar on December 2nd using this link.

I had been moderating these panels but my changed circumstances kind of preclude that now … but the sessions are in great hands via Florian.