Check Out The Emerald – A Different, Architectural Take On Center-Hung LED Ad Displays

Four-sided LED displays suspended from ceilings are common in sports venues and seen here and there in the common areas of public spaces, but I haven’t seen one done like this ad display in the Dutch city of Utrecht. The London-based media company blowUP Media calls its display The Emerald and it is a visual focal point in Utrecht’s Hoog Catharijne shopping center.

What’s interesting about the set-up is the twisting slices of LED above and below the main four-sided screen. It creates a sense of motion (though they don’t rotate) and fit in with the mall’s undulating ceiling design. The creative also introduces motion by moving the graphic elements on those “slices” of LED.

The total visual surface is some 60 sq. meters, and is one of several digital displays in place in the mall, located in the city’s central area.