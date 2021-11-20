E Ink, Display Giant TPV Partner On New 25 Inch Color E-Paper Display

November 20, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Digital paper giant E Ink has partnered with display manufacturing giant TPV Technology to bring to market a 25.3 inch color Spectra display to market, aimed at the transportation and smart retail markets.

The arrangement follows on an earlier deal to jointly launch and market a 7.3-inch eTable sign using the same digital paper technology.

The 25.3-inch color e-paper display features the four-color ePaper technology, E Ink Spectra 3100, with black, white, red, and yellow pigments. It can display eye-catching and vivid images and information with high contrast and high saturation color combinations. When used as transportation signage for railways and buses, it can display alerts and reminders, schedules and changes or other notifications for travel. And when applied in the retail field, it can be used as Point-of-Purchase signage to promotion product information, with vivid reds and yellows to attract consumers’ attention. These applications allow transportation authorities and retailers to replace their single-use paper printed posters with dynamic displays that feature ultra-low power consumption for an environmentally friendly product that can help them meet their sustainability efforts.

“We are pleased to work more closely with TPV Technology and to bring E Ink Spectra 3100 color ePaper into large sizes. Spectra has traditionally been used in shelf labels; through this effort we can now bring our four-color ePaper into the smart transportation field,” says the CEO of Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings, Johnson Lee. “As governments and companies around the world look to reduce their carbon emissions, E Ink has worked with ecosystem partners to create ePaper signage with ultra-low power consumption, to help our customers reach their goals of Net Zero Carbon Emissions.”

“TPV Technology and E Ink have already successively developed black and white 31.2-inch and 42-inch ePaper signage,” says Lin Chun-Fu, Vice President of TPV Technology Group. “The new 25.3-inch ePaper display is designed to have four colors. Images can be presented in bright and eye-catching colors, including black, white, red, and yellow, which are more suitable for use in digital signage to attract consumers’ attention. TPV has customers based in retail, advertising, railway, commercial displays, and other applications, and we hope to substantially expand the market through our partnership.”

With E Ink providing the E Ink Spectra 3100 four-color ePaper module and TPV Technology using its leading capabilities in display product design and manufacturing, the two companies are excited to launch this new product, which has been piloted by system integrators such as CREA Co.,ltd from Japan, and Ledatel Group from Poland. Future applications include railway transportation, advertising billboards and retail stores. The two companies will continue to explore applications for color ePaper signage and to help promote sustainable development with smart ePaper products that save power and reduce carbon emissions.

Hong Kong-based TPV is not a well-known commercial brand, but it is the manufacturer for the AOC monitor brand and for Philips displays that are marketed via PPDS.

I could not find technology specs for this product, but assume like the rest of product line-up it is tuned to things like changeable static posters and does not support 30 FPS video or other things common to conventional displays. The big attraction would be minimized energy usage (it only requires power to change what’s on the display).