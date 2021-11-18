Italy’s Expo2020 Pavilion In Dubai Includes Four-Meter LED Human Body

November 18, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting four-meter tall LED display sculpture that uses 82 LED cabinets to create a towering representation of the human body, for an an exhibit in the Italy Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Warning – artspeak ahead:

The Bracco Group has mounted a large-scale multimedia installation, focusing on the union between the arts and sciences. Entitled The Beauty of Imaging, it offers multimedia scientific content to visitors from all over the world, to raise their awareness of the importance of predictive, personalized medicine. The Giant is 4 metres tall and consists of 82 screens, divided into 225 ultra-high-definition LED tiles. A work of great emotional impact that tells Expo visitors of the extraordinary beauty of the human body, observing it from the inside. “We’ve become used to leading the world in the diagnostic imaging sector”, noted Diana Bracco.

The Beauty of Imaging is a major, totemic representation of anthropomorphism that draws inspiration from the Classical Greek proportions of the Riace bronzes, with a powerful reference to the genius of Michelangelo, to Giovanni Battista Bracelli – a 17th century engraver and painter, and all the way to the 20th century with Picasso’s reworking of form. Like an explorer, The Beauty of Imaging – designed and created by the Giò Forma firm – is an imaginative portal that takes visitors on a long journey. The itinerary begins with the tangible, then moves on to a ‘mapless’ exploration inside the human body, down to its minutest components. In a depiction straddling the real world and the imagination, visitors can discover beauty and harmony, as the narration plays out of one of the greatest inventions in modern medicine: diagnostic imaging.

Here’s a video: