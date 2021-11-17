Ultraleap Raises $82M From Investors To Drive R&D, Sales For Touchless Interactive Tech

Ultraleap, the UK/US tech firm that specializes in touchless interactive interfaces, has announced a big $82 million Series D investment round that will help drive R&D efforts and a push into target vertical markets.

The company, which came out of the merger of Ultrahaptics and Leap Motion, specializes in mid-air hand tracking and haptic feedback – with one of its core-use cases and target verticals being the interactive digital signage and digital OOH worlds.

The proposition is that consumers can interact and control experiences without physically touching a surface, and in some use-cases have that bolstered by ultrasonic air blasts that provide tactile feedback (so that it feels like you are touching a button or other control that isn’t really there).

From the PR:

The raise will enable Ultraleap to further develop and commercialize its revolutionary technologies for existing and next generation computing platforms. Significant new investors including Tencent, British Patient Capital through its Future Fund: Breakthrough programme and CMB International, are joined by existing shareholders Mayfair Equity Partners and IP Group plc, who further cemented their confidence in Ultraleap by investing in the round.