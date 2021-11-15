This Is National World Needs More Touch Day (And National Bundt Pan Day)

November 15, 2021 by Dave Haynes

In a clever, cheeky marketing move, the folks at TSItouch have registered with a service that marks today at The World Needs More Touch Day – which also happens to be the touch overlay company’s tag line.

Says the listing on the National Day Archives listings site:

World Needs More Touch Day serves to bring attention to all of the innovative touch technology that allows the world to connect in a number of ways. We believe, especially during a global pandemic, that touch technology can provide healthier and safer opportunities for people to connect and communicate.

Why is this day being celebrated or observed?

We are creating this day in conjunction with our company’s 10 year anniversary of connecting the world through touchscreen technology and other protective solutions. We believe, especially during a global pandemic, that touch technology can provide healthier and safer opportunities for people to connect and communicate.

“To say that I am grateful and humbled by the company’s success over the past ten years would be an enormous understatement,” says Gary Mundrake, Founder and President of TSItouch. “I am equally grateful to all of the people who supported us along the way. That said, we’re just getting warmed up—our best days are ahead of us.”

A lot of organizations want a day, it seems, so Uniontown, PA-based TSI has to share Nov. 15th with National Bundt Pan Day and National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, among several listed.