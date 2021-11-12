Rise Vision Gets Hyperlocal With High School Sports Scores In U.S.

November 12, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Sports scores have been a part of digital signage – the dreaded tickers along the bottom of layouts and the much better full-screen presentations. But almost all of what’s shown on digital signage screens comes from pro sports or top tier amateur competitions, like college basketball.

The CMS software firm Rise Vision has entered an interesting partnership with a California company that specializes in reporting the results from the high school sports scene in the United States – with scores available from some 25,000 schools.

Rise Vision and ScoreStream have released two presentation templates for schools using Rise Vision digital signage. Schools are able to show scores from across the country, or filter results to their state.

“It’s great to partner with an organization like ScoreStream that shares our mission of helping schools communicate. High school sports play a significant role in many students’ lives and we hope that giving schools the ability to share the results of these sporting events will encourage more students to get involved in their school community,” says Shea Darlison, Head of Marketing at Rise.

“As local media outlets have declined in local sports coverage, we have made it our mission to help spread the news about local teams in local communities. We are excited to partner with RiseVision to help keep students and local sports communities up to date,” says Derrick Oien, CEO of ScoreStream.

While high school-level sports in many countries is a big thing for the athletes, it often doesn’t have much of a following beyond parents and friends. That can also be true with U.S. high school sports, but it can also be huge in both big cities and little towns. There are numerous football stadiums in America that have seating capacities of 18,000 or more and the state high school hockey finals in Minnesota have, for decades, drawn crowds as bigger or bigger than for pro hockey.

So this makes sense … particularly for Rise Vision, which has a heavy user base in K-12 as well as the worship sector. ScoreStream, about four years ago, joined the DPAA and offered its feeds to networks that operate in places like sports bars,

I checked a couple of the commercial data feed providers, and while they have sports, the scores and news are focused mainly on pro sports.