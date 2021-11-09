Digital Display Kiosks Doubles Up As Storage Lockers For First Responder Emergency Needs
November 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes
Here’s a very different take on adding functionality to outdoor digital display kiosks that mostly tend to exist as advertising faces – a locker on the side of the display that stores critical items used by first responders when something bad goes down.
The LA-area manufacturer Olea has worked with a New Jersey company – Community Response + Mitigation – on an outdoor-rated dual sided 55-inch display totem that has a keyed locker on one side that stores items like bleed kits, heart paddle kits, ballistic shields and other life-saving equipment that first responders need when they find themselves working an active shooter incident or other emergencies.
Designed as a “forward operating post” this emergency station provides First Responders with the tools and supplies needed at the onset of a mass casualty event to help save lives. The two screens provide an affordable location-based digital signage solution that’s like “Twitter for your environment” and respond to emergencies with automated alert messaging.
The company sells a variety of items, including lockers and cabinets that don’t incorporate screens. But I find this approach interesting because I could see media companies and large venue operators that sell their own media and promotion time having an interest in these. I could be corrected, but the smart city thing being sold by media companies as a way to win ad concessions hasn’t really played out. Justifying the presence of ad screens – and I know this will come across as a little cynical – may be easier when the presence of the screens is positioned as helping first responders and the public.
I’m getting ready to write up and include their powerpoint and videos. Thanks for the headstart Dave!