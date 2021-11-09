Digital Display Kiosks Doubles Up As Storage Lockers For First Responder Emergency Needs

November 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a very different take on adding functionality to outdoor digital display kiosks that mostly tend to exist as advertising faces – a locker on the side of the display that stores critical items used by first responders when something bad goes down.

The LA-area manufacturer Olea has worked with a New Jersey company – Community Response + Mitigation – on an outdoor-rated dual sided 55-inch display totem that has a keyed locker on one side that stores items like bleed kits, heart paddle kits, ballistic shields and other life-saving equipment that first responders need when they find themselves working an active shooter incident or other emergencies.

Designed as a “forward operating post” this emergency station provides First Responders with the tools and supplies needed at the onset of a mass casualty event to help save lives. The two screens provide an affordable location-based digital signage solution that’s like “Twitter for your environment” and respond to emergencies with automated alert messaging.

The company sells a variety of items, including lockers and cabinets that don’t incorporate screens. But I find this approach interesting because I could see media companies and large venue operators that sell their own media and promotion time having an interest in these. I could be corrected, but the smart city thing being sold by media companies as a way to win ad concessions hasn’t really played out. Justifying the presence of ad screens – and I know this will come across as a little cynical – may be easier when the presence of the screens is positioned as helping first responders and the public.