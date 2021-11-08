Spectrio Launches White-Label, Turnkey Digital Signage Reseller Partners Program

November 8, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Part of my on-boarding with Spectrio – when Sixteen:Nine was acquired by the fast-growing and fast-acquiring software firm – involved me asking how the company sold its many and varied services and software options.

I got the rundown, including an indication of how Spectrio was building up a partner channel. Now Spectrio has announced a new reseller program, called Spectrio Partners.

The Spectrio Partners program, today’s PR says, allows the Company’s reseller partners to offer a complete, white-labeled, turnkey digital signage and engagement platform for their clients. The program provides access to all Spectrio products, including digital signage, interactive kiosks, on-premise music and messaging, and more.

Backed by Spectrio’s global network of production resources, creative teams, and implementation specialists, the Spectrio Partners program enables reseller partners to create additional revenue streams by bringing more value to their client relationships without additional overhead.

“As many companies look to make a splash with dynamic and engaging digital solutions, the Spectrio Partners program truly makes it easy for our reseller partners to provide high-quality services and digital content without the extra expense of managing another department in-house,” says Jimmy Hunt, Spectrio Vice President of Channel Sales and Business Development. “We’re excited for the growth opportunities in this space as we continue to build out our vast network of industry partners.”

The initial Spectrio Partners launch includes more than 75 global reseller partners, including Zutek, which specializes in the digital transformation of major brands in the retail, restaurant, entertainment, fintech, automotive, travel, and healthcare industries.

“Zutek prides itself on providing total store solutions for our clients. Having Spectrio digital signage products in our portfolio helps us meet our customers’ needs,” says Jorge Palma, Chief Customer Officer at Zutek. “We’re currently working with Spectrio to provide a dynamic messaging platform for a very large retail chain, which will allow them to truly engage their clients with better information.”

The Spectrio Partners program launch comes near the end of the Company’s #grow2021 campaign, during which it acquired four digital signage companies and added more than 200 new employees across multiple departments. In 2021, Spectrio was also named to the Inc. 5000 for the 10th time and was recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Tampa Bay, in addition to winning multiple international awards for its digital signage software and creative content.

The Sixteen:Nine title was acquired by Spectrio in late summer, and I now produce this publication and podcast for the Tampa-area firm. As I am hoping you have noticed, they’ve been terrific about insisting Sixteen:Nine stick to the coverage, broad focus and wisecracks that have worked through the years.

Spectrio also has substantial direct sales activity, across multiple products that range from digital signage to phone messaging.